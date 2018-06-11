WATCH LIVE soon on wave3.com: President Trump, Kim Jong Un address media saying 'We're going for a signing'

Trump and Kim planned to meet one-on-one for most of an hour joined only by translators, then aides were expected to come in for more discussions and a working lunch.More >>
Trump and Kim planned to meet one-on-one for most of an hour joined only by translators, then aides were expected to come in for more discussions and a working lunch.More >>
Police doubt she was in the woods the whole time, but the family said there's nothing more to the story.More >>
Police doubt she was in the woods the whole time, but the family said there's nothing more to the story.More >>
Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, according to the Red Cross.More >>
Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, according to the Red Cross.More >>
To solve overcrowding and optimize current space, the district has developed eight potential plans that will move elementary students around. Since the last redistricting four years ago, the district has grown, and school officials anticipate that continuing.More >>
To solve overcrowding and optimize current space, the district has developed eight potential plans that will move elementary students around. Since the last redistricting four years ago, the district has grown, and school officials anticipate that continuing.More >>
Scattered thunderstorms are still on the radar tonight, with greater coverage of thunderstorms north and west of Louisville.More >>
Scattered thunderstorms are still on the radar tonight, with greater coverage of thunderstorms north and west of Louisville.More >>