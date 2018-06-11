Chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow hospitalized after suffering - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow hospitalized after suffering heart attack

Kudlow is being treated at Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland. (Source: CNN) Kudlow is being treated at Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland. (Source: CNN)

(RNN) - Larry Kudlow, the Director of the National Economic Council, suffered a heart attack on Monday, according to a tweet from President Donald Trump.

Kudlow is being treated at Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland.

Trump sent out the tweet on Kudlow's condition after arriving at the venue for his summit with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump brought in Kudlow to serve as an economic adviser last March. He replaced Gary Cohn who resigned over disagreements surrounding tariffs.

Kudlow also served as an adviser on the Trump campaign.

Kudlow started out in the New York Federal Reserve as a staff economist before joining the Reagan administration in the Office of Management and Budget.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

