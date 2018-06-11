Storm downs communications tower in Metcalfe County, KY

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Severe storms on Monday evening knocked over a communications tower in Metcalfe County, Kentucky.

The Metcalfe County Fire Department and Sheriff Office communications tower fell after a strong thunderstorm hit the area. The storm shared off some bolts which caused the tower to fall, Metcalfe County Emergency Management Director Emory Kidd confirmed.

Metcalfe County was operating on limited radio service on Monday evening Kidd said.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for the area at the time of the storm.

