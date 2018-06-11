Sweet Georgia peaches headed to WAVE country

The Peach Truck is gearing up for its 6th annual The Peach Truck Tour. (Source: Pixabay)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Peach Truck is gearing up for its 6th annual The Peach Truck Tour.

The Peach Truck will be stopping through 132 towns this year transporting straight-from-the-farm Freestone Georgia Peaches including several cities in WAVE Country.

The truck will make its way across Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania. Some of the cities on the tour include Elizabethtown, Bardstown, Louisville, Lexington, Prospect, Frankfort and Shelbyville. Find a full list of cities here.

These are the same peaches that have been featured in Southern Living, Food & Wine, Huffington Post, and Yahoo Foods. They will be featured on The Today Show coming up in July.

The Peach Truck is owned by Stephen and Jessica Rose and they have been transporting peaches since 2012 from Fort Valley, Georgia. Last year, they lost their freestone peaches due to a warm winter and a late frost. They are happy to continue their mission of bringing fresh Georgia peaches directly grown by Pearson Farm to people all over the country.

The peaches are great for eating, canning, freezing and baking and are available for purchase by the 25 lb. box.

