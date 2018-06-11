Golf course strengthens security after burglary

Locks are fixed and a new security system is going in at the Municipal Golf Course.

Manager Todd Norman says that burglary happened overnight. He says someone broke the locks on the club house windows and took a bunch of cash.

The burglars also caused damage inside the building, and the golf course couldn't open on time.

"Found all the money bags," Norman says. "Of course they were empty. Going out of the park down on Water Street, but no suspects or leads as of yet."

Norman says they are also installing bars in certain areas so no one can get through the windows again. No word on how much cash was taken.

