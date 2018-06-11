Charlee Campbell: Family says negligence did not lead to toddler's disappearance

Charlee's great-grandmother Lisa Chesher believes she was lost in the woods. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The search for Charlee included air and ground crews scouring the Bullitt County countryside. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Charlee Campbell's custodial grandfather carries her to an ambulance minutes after she was found. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LEBANON JUNCTION, KY (WAVE) - Charlee Campbell, the 2-year-old who re-appeared after a frantic 36-hour search, is now in the care of Child Protective Services.

Police doubt she was in the woods the whole time, but the family said there's nothing more to the story.

Charlee was found Friday evening, not far from her grandparent's home where she vanished the day before. Her grandfather is her legal guardian.

Bullitt County Sheriff Donnie Tinnell is looking into possible neglect charges, and questions why Charlee was in the woods in the first place.

"I think it's silly they didn't find her," Lisa Chesher, Charlee's great-grandmother said.

Chesher is thankful for the help from first responders searching for Charlee, but said the sheriff's office is wasting their time with an investigation. She believes Charlee was in the woods for over 30 hours.

"She has just learned to unlock the dead bolt," Chesher said.

Chesher went on to say the family has been cooperative with officers from the start of the investigation.

She believes neither neglect, nor criminal intent had anything to do with Charlee's disappearance.

Sheriff Tinnell said there are too many questions to not follow up with the disappearance.

"She had leaves in her hair and I thought, 'Is this that little girl,' and she handed me a bottle," neighbor Wayne Brown said.

Brown found Charlee after she went missing. He said she arrived at his home with a bottle containing a little liquid. Sheriff Tinnell is questioning how long Charlee was in the woods.

"I'm suspicious of Beth and I am suspicious of Natalie," Tinnell said.

Natalie is Charlee's mother, who does not have custody of the girl. Tinnell said Charlee's grandmother, Beth Campbell, wasn't initially forthcoming about who was in her home.

A relative with outstanding warrants admitted to doing drugs with Beth hours before Charlee was reported missing.

"They watch that baby and everything in that house is about that baby," Chesher said.

Chesher acknowledges her daughter's faults, but said she would never hurt Charlee.

"Why would you take a baby?" Chesher asked. "She had ticks all over her. My daughter bathed the dog and he had fat ticks on him. A tick gets bigger the longer it's on you. That tells me they possibly were there the whole time."

This is not a criminal investigation yet. Sheriff Tinnell said a forensic exam will be done on Charlee checking for sexual abuse.

