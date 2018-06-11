Demonstrators' access to KY state capitol restricted a second time

This is the second time the Poor People's Campaign has rallied in Frankfort and been denied access. (Source: WLEX)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) Demonstrators with the Poor People's Campaign complained of unfair treatment when Kentucky State Police restricted access to the State Capitol Monday.

It is the second time in two weeks the demonstrators were stopped at the Capitol door and informed they would be allowed to enter the building only in groups of two -- and only one group of two at a time.

The change in policy has not been fully explained by state law enforcement.

Large crowds and vocal demonstrations were a daily occurrence inside the Capitol during the most recent legislative session.

After they were denied access as a group, demonstrators Monday took a knee in protest outside.

"Everybody in the nation except Kentucky has access to their Capitol," one demonstrator said. The comment drew cheers from the group.

Poor People's Campaign demonstrators complied with the new rules. One pair entered the building to deliver a list of grievances to Gov. Matt Bevin. They were also denied access to the governor's office.

"They shut the door in my face, that's exactly what they did," Tanya Fogle, of the Poor People's Campaign, said. "They've been doing this for years to my ancestors and people of color and people who are poor. If we don't have access to this office, and access to democracy, they're denying democracy today."

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is looking into the legality of this new rule.

