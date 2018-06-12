Artist eying record for world's largest paper airplane

FITCHBURG, Mass. (AP) - Residents of a Massachusetts city are hoping to set a world record for the largest paper airplane.
The Revolving Museum of Fitchburg revealed a 64-foot-long (19.5-meter-long) plane at the Fitchburg Municipal Airport on Tuesday. There was no plan to fly the nearly 1-ton (0.9-metric ton) contraption.
Fitchburg artist Jerry Beck tells the Sentinel & Enterprise he wanted to break the world record for the largest paper airplane to take flight but the hangar it was built in was too small to accommodate a wide enough wing span to support the glue-shallacked plane.
A construction crane held the plane aloft.
Two people measured the plane at 64 feet and 6 inches long, which Beck says makes it is the largest of its kind. He's asking Guinness World Records to add a new category.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
