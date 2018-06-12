Trump-Kim shake hands, commit to 'complete denuclearization'

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."More >>
The Supreme Court's decision upholding Ohio's method of removing people from voter rolls appears unlikely to have a ripple effect.More >>
Elections are scheduled Tuesday in South Carolina, Maine, Nevada, North Dakota and Virginia.More >>
The tragic death of Wyoming High School graduate and North Korea detainee Otto Warmbier led to the historic nuclear summit between the U.S. and Pyongyang, President Donald Trump said Tuesday.More >>
A spokesman for the couple said the couple's disclosure portrayed both assets and debts that have not changed much over the past year - and stressed that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have both complied with all federal ethics rules.More >>
Some Republicans say it is protocol not to criticize the commander in chief while he's traveling abroad while others remain fearful of provoking Trump.More >>
Rodman infamously had an outburst in an interview with Cuomo in 2014. Four years later, and it happened again.More >>
A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.More >>
Seattle leaders say they plan to repeal a tax on large companies such as Amazon and Starbucks as they face mounting pressure from businesses.More >>
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."More >>
The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
A new report is describing Dubai's real-estate market as a haven for money launderers, terror financiers and drug traffickers sanctioned by the U.S. in recent yearsMore >>
President Donald Trump is praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "very worthy, very smart negotiator" on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell after their historic summitMore >>
President Donald Trump proclaimed Tuesday that his momentous summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un had gone "better than anybody could have expected" and announced that the leaders planned a signing ceremony shortly.More >>
President Donald Trump proclaimed Tuesday that his momentous summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un had gone "better than anybody could have expected" and announced that the leaders planned a signing ceremony shortly.More >>
President Donald Trump proclaimed Tuesday that his momentous summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un had gone "better than anybody could have expected" and announced that the leaders planned a signing ceremony shortly.More >>
The first handshake between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un lasted 13 seconds, a moment that took place in front of a stunning display of interlocked North Korean and American flags and was being dissected around the worldMore >>
A Minnesota high school pitcher consoled his friend after striking him out in a playoff gameMore >>
