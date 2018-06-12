Tyson recalls breaded chicken

Tyson food is recalling over 3,000 pounds of its frozen breaded chicken because it may be contaminated with blue and clear soft plastic.More >>
We are starting the day off damp with light rain showers/drizzle. This will fade in the coming hours to reveal a mainly hazy sky for the rest of the morning.More >>
For the last 10 months, school leaders have been working to develop the "Backpack of Success Skills." It's a virtual space to store each student's school work collected from kindergarten through 12th grade.More >>
LMPD has received about 30 theft reports from homes since Thursday.More >>
While the SCHS conducts its internal investigation, one prominent benefactor recently filed suit against former SCHS President Mark Smith.More >>
