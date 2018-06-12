Tyson recalls breaded chicken

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Tyson food is recalling over 3,000 pounds of its frozen breaded chicken because it may be contaminated with blue and clear soft plastic.



The recall involves "Uncooked, Breaded, Original Chicken Tenderloins" with a lot code of 1378NLR02 and the establishment number P-746 on the packaging.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Tyson says the affected products were shipped only to food service establishments, not grocery stores.



The health risk from the recalled chicken has been classified as "low."

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.