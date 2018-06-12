Crash shuts down lanes on I-64 at I-264

The crash was reported in the eastbound lanes on I-64 at 8:05 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: TRIMARC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Lanes on Interstate 64 are shut down due to an injury crash at Interstate 264.

The crash was reported in the eastbound lanes of I-64 at 8:05 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.

Two vehicles were involved. One of those vehicles overturned, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Dispatchers said an officer on the scene reported a TARC bus was involved in the crash.

The extent of the injuries has not been released.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

