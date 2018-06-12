UPDATE: All lanes open after crash on I-64 at I-264

The crash was reported in the eastbound lanes on I-64 at 8:05 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: TRIMARC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Lanes on Interstate 64 were shut down due to an injury crash involving a TARC bus and a passenger vehicle at Interstate 264.

The crash was reported in the eastbound lanes of I-64 at 8:05 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe. As of 10:49 Tuesday morning, all lanes have been reopened.

One of those vehicles overturned, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

TARC spokesman Russell Goodwin said 10 people were on board the bus at the time of the crash. He said no one on the bus was injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

