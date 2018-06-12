Free ZeroBus service renamed to “LouLift”

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Downtown Louisville’s all-electric, free ZeroBus service is being renamed “LouLift.”

“With one of the largest all-electric fleets in the country, we’re proud to announce LouLift as an environmentally friendly way for passengers to move about Downtown Louisville for work or play,” said TARC's Executive Director, J. Barry Barker.

New stops will be added at Churchill Downs, the Speed Art Museum, St. James Court and other attractions south of Breckinridge Street, and bus stop signage will be redesigned. The design change to LouLift will be phased in on buses, shelters and stops over the next few weeks. This approach avoids service interruptions as the old design is removed and the new one applied to each bus. The new design is scheduled to be on all the buses by July 1, 2018.

LouLift will operate on the same two corridors that the ZeroBus served: Main-Market and Fourth Street. The Main-Market Route #77 operates in a loop, west on Main and east on Market between Wenzel and 10th streets from 6 a.m. - 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday. Since June 3, the Main-Market Route #1 has operated between Churchill Downs on the south and the Galt House turnaround on the river on weekdays from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. and from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Arrival times on weekdays are every 10 – 20 minutes. On weekends, buses will arrive every 15 minutes on Route #77 and every 30 minutes on Route #1.

TARC’s nine blue and green ZeroBus vehicles will have a new black, white and silver color scheme prominently displaying the LouLift logo.

For more information on LouLift, click here, or contact TARC Customer Service at 502-585-1234.

