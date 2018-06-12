Grandmother of 2-year-old who disappeared has been charged

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - The grandmother of the 2-year-old child who disappeared in a case that gripped WAVE Country for more than 30 hours has been charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.

Bullitt County sheriff Donnie Tinnell confirmed Beth Campbell was cited on Wednesday.

Tinnell said the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office will be obtaining search warrants for multiple electronic devices that belong to several family members of Charlee Campbell.

Officers are still investigating how Charlee disappeared in the first place. She was last seen Thursday morning and then was discovered Friday evening. Investigators are also trying to determine if Charlee was in the woods for the entire time she was missing.

Beth Campbell is scheduled to appear in court on June 25.

