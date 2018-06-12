FBI, other agencies raid Bluegrass Pain Consultants, clinics closed

Patients are being told to call the office on Wednesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Maira Ansari)

The Bluegrass Pain Management clinics are closed due to an FBI investigation.(Source: WAVE 3 News/ Maira Ansari)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Law enforcement agencies have closed multiple locations of the Bluegrass Pain Consultants in Louisville and LaGrange.

The FBI, DEA, Kentucky State Police, and LMPD were on scene at 6400 and 6450 Dutchmans Parkway on Tuesday morning. The two offices in 6400 were closed with officers inside the offices. WAVE 3 News reporter Maira Ansari saw several agents taking in empty boxes into the buildings.

According to the Bluegrass Pain Consultants website, there are offices at 10241 Champion Farms Drive in Louisville, 6400 Dutchmans Parkway, Suite 60 in Louisville, and 1009 New Moody Lane in LaGrange.

The FBI sent a statement to WAVE 3 News:

"We {FBI} are conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity at multiple locations around Louisville as part of an ongoing investigation. Since it's an ongoing investigation, we do not have further comment. There is no danger to the community."

Patients were told they were not allowed inside.

