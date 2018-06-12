Boy with terminal brain cancer becomes honorary firefighter

David got to ride in a LMPD helicopter, and help with the controls. (Source: Provided photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A 6 year-old boy became an honorary Louisville firefighter Tuesday.

Remember David Turner Jr.? His mother, Elizabeth Turner, wanted to make sure all of David's dreams come true, after the family discovered he had terminal brain cancer so she arranged his "best day ever."

He's been traveling around with different first responder agencies, both on land and in the air, to get a taste of the excitement.

Thanks to the Louisville Fire Department, he's had another "best day ever."

“We actually went and picked him up, brought him here, and let him do all the things firefighters do while they're working at the station,” said Chief Gregory Frederick. “He got to put on the fire gear, flow water out of a fire hose, and pump the truck. Just a lot of things that a lot of kids don't get to do. We were really honored to be able to spend this day with him.”

After all of his tasks, the Chief complimented David on a job well done by making him an honorary firefighter at Engine 8, complete with a plaque and all the best gear.

