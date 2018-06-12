LMPD searching for yard decoration thieves

LMPD's Fifth Division is looking for suspects accused of stealing lawn furniture and decorations. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD's Fifth Division is asking for help in finding a thief(s) who is stealing yard furniture and decorations.

In a video posted to the LMPD Facebook page on Tuesday morning, Major Aubrey Gregory says the thefts are happening in the area that's north of the Watterson, around Bardstown Road.

"People are stealing stuff from yards and porches," said Major Gregory. "We've had about 29 of them since Thursday night. People are coming in and taking, like, patio furniture, lawn chairs, bird baths, and even yard gnomes. And the strange thing about that is, that stuff is hard to trace."

LMPD says they need help catching the suspects in the act.

"If you see someone, call 911 right away and let us know," said Major Gregory. "If you have some information or maybe your neighbor caught some video, please call the tip line at 574-LMPD so we can get these guys caught and get it stopped."

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ FBI, other agencies raid Bluegrass Pain Consultants, clinics closed

+ Red Cross needs blood donors; launches new campaign

+ Oldham County presents plans to address elementary school overcrowding

Anyone calling the anonymous tip line will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.