Distillery has new bourbon flavored by beaver secretion - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Distillery has new bourbon flavored by beaver secretion

TAMWORTH, N.H. (AP) - Beaver-flavored whiskey, anyone?

A New Hampshire distillery has a new bourbon, Eau De Musc, flavored partly by the secretion from a beaver's castor sacs.

Tamworth Distilling says the secretion, called castoreum, has a history of being used as a flavoring and is on a small list of FDA ingredients called "generally recognized as safe."

The distillery says on its website castoreum "exhibits bright and fruit qualities (raspberry) and rich leathery notes along with creamy vanilla aroma," common among barrel-aged spirits.

Other ingredients are raspberry, Canadian snakeroot, fir needles, birch bark (tar oil and regular oil) and maple syrup.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Oakland again celebrates NBA champion Warriors

    Oakland again celebrates NBA champion Warriors

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:52 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:52:16 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-06-12 17:25:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Josh Edelson). Ben Del Fante crowd-surfs as Golden State Warriors fans celebrate outside Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 8, 2018. The Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Josh Edelson). Ben Del Fante crowd-surfs as Golden State Warriors fans celebrate outside Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 8, 2018. The Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland.
    For the second straight year, throngs of Oakland fans will get to celebrate the Golden State Warriors with a parade for a team some are calling a basketball dynasty.More >>
    For the second straight year, throngs of Oakland fans will get to celebrate the Golden State Warriors with a parade for a team some are calling a basketball dynasty.More >>

  • Trump, Kim claim big summit success, but details are scant

    Trump, Kim claim big summit success, but details are scant

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 1:39 PM EDT2018-06-12 17:39:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

    President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

    More >>

    President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." 

    More >>

  • George H.W. Bush becomes 1st US president to turn 94

    George H.W. Bush becomes 1st US president to turn 94

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-06-12 04:28:25 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 1:39 PM EDT2018-06-12 17:39:02 GMT
    (Paul Morse/Office of George H. W. Bush via AP, File). This file photo provided by Office of George H. W. Bush shows a photo of former President George H.W. Bush that was tweeted on Friday, June 1, 2018, from his hospital bed while reading a book about...(Paul Morse/Office of George H. W. Bush via AP, File). This file photo provided by Office of George H. W. Bush shows a photo of former President George H.W. Bush that was tweeted on Friday, June 1, 2018, from his hospital bed while reading a book about...

    Bush is relaxing at his home, eight days after being released from a hospital where he was treated for low blood pressure.

    More >>

    Bush is relaxing at his home, eight days after being released from a hospital where he was treated for low blood pressure.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly