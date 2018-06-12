Man literally falls into police's hands after eluding them

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man who ran from a traffic stop and then found himself clinging by his hands to a window ledge has been literally caught by police waiting below.
The (Youngstown) Vindicator reports Youngstown police say 21-year-old Dai'ryon Mitchell jumped out of a car and fled on foot Sunday afternoon when officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots having been fired.
Police say officers chased Mitchell into a home and, while hanging by his hands from a window ledge, tried to pull himself inside when he saw two officers beneath the window. Mitchell instead lost his grip, fell into the officers' arms and was arrested after a brief struggle.
Mitchell has been charged with felony fleeing and eluding. Court records don't indicate if he has an attorney.
