Salah mending but still questionable for World Cup opener

Salah mending but still questionable for World Cup opener

GROZNY, Russia (AP) - Mohamed Salah joined the rest of Egypt's World Cup squad for warmup drills Tuesday and dribbled for the first time since injuring his left shoulder in last month's Champions League final.

The Liverpool forward also appeared to run faster than he had during the Pharoahs' previous two training sessions before he split off to train separately.

Team officials said his participation in Egypt's opener against Uruguay on Friday at Yekaterinburg remains uncertain. Executive director Ihab Leheta said the squad's starting 11 would be decided before Egypt departs Wednesday from its base in Grozny, Russia.

Egypt is playing in its first World Cup since 1990. Its group also includes Saudi Arabia and host Russia.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

