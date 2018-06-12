Salah mending but still questionable for World Cup opener

GROZNY, Russia (AP) - Mohamed Salah joined the rest of Egypt's World Cup squad for warmup drills Tuesday and dribbled for the first time since injuring his left shoulder in last month's Champions League final.
The Liverpool forward also appeared to run faster than he had during the Pharoahs' previous two training sessions before he split off to train separately.
Team officials said his participation in Egypt's opener against Uruguay on Friday at Yekaterinburg remains uncertain. Executive director Ihab Leheta said the squad's starting 11 would be decided before Egypt departs Wednesday from its base in Grozny, Russia.
Egypt is playing in its first World Cup since 1990. Its group also includes Saudi Arabia and host Russia.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
Seattle leaders say they plan to repeal a tax on large companies such as Amazon and Starbucks as they face mounting pressure from businesses.More >>
Seattle leaders say they plan to repeal a tax on large companies such as Amazon and Starbucks as they face mounting pressure from businesses.More >>
Bush is relaxing at his home, eight days after being released from a hospital where he was treated for low blood pressure.More >>
Bush is relaxing at his home, eight days after being released from a hospital where he was treated for low blood pressure.More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
A new report is describing Dubai's real-estate market as a haven for money launderers, terror financiers and drug traffickers sanctioned by the U.S. in recent yearsMore >>
A new report is describing Dubai's real-estate market as a haven for money launderers, terror financiers and drug traffickers sanctioned by the U.S. in recent yearsMore >>
President Donald Trump is praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "very worthy, very smart negotiator" on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell after their historic summitMore >>
President Donald Trump is praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "very worthy, very smart negotiator" on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell after their historic summitMore >>
President Donald Trump proclaimed Tuesday that his momentous summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un had gone "better than anybody could have expected" and announced that the leaders planned a signing ceremony shortly.More >>
President Donald Trump proclaimed Tuesday that his momentous summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un had gone "better than anybody could have expected" and announced that the leaders planned a signing ceremony shortly.More >>
President Donald Trump proclaimed Tuesday that his momentous summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un had gone "better than anybody could have expected" and announced that the leaders planned a signing ceremony shortly.More >>
President Donald Trump proclaimed Tuesday that his momentous summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un had gone "better than anybody could have expected" and announced that the leaders planned a signing ceremony shortly.More >>