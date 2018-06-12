Jefferson County, Indiana man charged with child molestation

Ollie Birge, 56, is charged with felony sexual misconduct charges. (Source: Jefferson County, IN Jail)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A Jefferson County, Indiana man is facing felony sexual misconduct charges after allegedly sexually molesting a 14-year-old.

Police say Ollie Birge, 56, and the teenager were staying in a camper on Birge's property in May, when the alleged incident happened.

The teenager told police he had fallen asleep watching television, and was awoken when Birge started touching his genitals and performing oral sex on him.

Police also say the day after the incident happened, Birge contacted several family members by text message and by calling them, asking them to "don't ruin my life without talking to me."

Birge is expected to be in Jefferson county, Indiana court on the charges Wednesday afternoon

