JCPS offers free meals with Summer Food Service Program

Jefferson County Public Schools is giving free breakfast and lunch to students this summer. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky's largest school system is giving out free breakfast and lunch to children during the summer.

Jefferson County Public Schools' summer food service program gives meals to any child 18 or younger at more than 100 schools, churches and community centers around the city.

The program also uses a retired school bus that has been converted into a mobile dining cafeteria. The bus stops at nearly three dozen sites daily.

The program served more than 295,000 meals last summer.

It runs through July and is available to the school district's students and non-students.

To find a site, families can text "FOOD" to 877877 or click here.

