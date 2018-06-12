Contract extensions approved for UofL coaches Walz & McDonnell

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville Athletics Association Board of Directors approved new contracts for baseball head coach Dan McDonnell and women's basketball head coach Jeff Walz on Tuesday.

In two big votes of confidence in new athletic director, Vince Tyra, the school secured two of the most successful and beloved coaches at Louisville.

Walz's new contract extension goes through 2024-25, exact details have not been released.

"I'm really excited to extend my contract," said Walz. "It's not just important to me, it's important to our entire staff. It's nice to know where you are going to be for an extended period of time and I'm excited about the future."

The terms of McDonnell's extension were not released, but his current contract extends for eight years, and that part of the deal will remain in tact, according to Tyra.

Walz and McDonnell have each fostered immense growth in their respective programs, leading each one to new school heights.

Under McDonnell, UofL baseball has gone to four College World Series, before he arrived the Cards had never been to Omaha. He is the winningest coach in program history with 554 wins, seven NCAA Super Regional berths, 11 NCAA Regionals, eight regular season conference championships and two conference tournament titles.

"There will be incremental bumps in his base salary and incentives to make sure the agreement is in line with how we like to see coaches’ contracts structured," Tyra said. "With that said, this wasn’t focused only on the compensation for Dan but was instead more of a program discussion. Dan knows the upside of what we have at the University of Louisville and he understands our commitment to investing in all phases of the baseball program.”

Walz's teams have been to the women's basketball national championship game twice, while racking up a 299-96 record since he joined in 2007.

"Coach Walz has been happy here and we're trying to keep him happy here," said Trya in a press release. "We're excited that he will be here through 2025, and I think that's important to him.”

The committee also approved the proposed athletic budget for more than $107,000,000.

