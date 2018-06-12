Abandoned baby moose, 'begging for attention,' befriends dog - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Abandoned baby moose, 'begging for attention,' befriends dog

WALLAGRASS, Maine (AP) - A dog and a young moose have forged an unlikely friendship in Maine.

WMTW-TV reports Wallagrass resident Shannon Lugdon and her dog, Leo, spotted the week-old moose alone on Sunday. Wardens told Lugdon to not make contact with the young moose because its mother was probably close by eating.

Lugdon says the next morning she let Leo out for a bathroom break. She says the dog and the abandoned moose quickly became friends. She says the moose followed her and Leo around all day "begging for attention" and she named it Maggie.

Wardens and a biologist picked the 27-pound (12-kilogram) moose up and took it to the Maine Wildlife Park in Gray, about 300 miles (480 kilometers) south of where it was found.

___

Information from: WMTW-TV, http://www.wmtw.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Oakland again celebrates NBA champion Warriors

    Oakland again celebrates NBA champion Warriors

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:52 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:52:16 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:10 PM EDT2018-06-12 19:10:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Josh Edelson). Ben Del Fante crowd-surfs as Golden State Warriors fans celebrate outside Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 8, 2018. The Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Josh Edelson). Ben Del Fante crowd-surfs as Golden State Warriors fans celebrate outside Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 8, 2018. The Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland.
    For the second straight year, throngs of Oakland fans will get to celebrate the Golden State Warriors with a parade for a team some are calling a basketball dynasty.More >>
    For the second straight year, throngs of Oakland fans will get to celebrate the Golden State Warriors with a parade for a team some are calling a basketball dynasty.More >>

  • Trump, Kim claim big summit success, but details are scant

    Trump, Kim claim big summit success, but details are scant

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:08 PM EDT2018-06-12 19:08:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

    President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

    More >>

    President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." 

    More >>

  • 14 boys, no regrets: Michigan family happy the way they are

    14 boys, no regrets: Michigan family happy the way they are

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 1:39 AM EDT2018-06-12 05:39:04 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:06 PM EDT2018-06-12 19:06:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mike Householder). In a photo from May 30, 2018, the Schwandt family poses for a photo at their farm in Lakeview, Mich. Standing from left are Tommy, Calvin, Drew, Tyler, Zach, Brandon, Gabe, Vinny and Wesley. Seated, starting at upper left a...(AP Photo/Mike Householder). In a photo from May 30, 2018, the Schwandt family poses for a photo at their farm in Lakeview, Mich. Standing from left are Tommy, Calvin, Drew, Tyler, Zach, Brandon, Gabe, Vinny and Wesley. Seated, starting at upper left a...
    A Michigan couple have 14 boys and no regrets regardless of what online opinion-givers have to say.More >>
    A Michigan couple have 14 boys and no regrets regardless of what online opinion-givers have to say.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly