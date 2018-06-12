Four arrested in Hopkins Co. drug investigation

Four people were arrested in Hopkins County after a drug trafficking investigation.

Officers with the Madisonville-Hopkins County Narcotics unit say they had been watching a home on Liberty Street in Morton's Gap.

Detectives say they found meth, synthetic drugs, and money inside.

We're told 37-year-old Jeremy Tucker, of Paducah, is facing a trafficking charge and 23-year-old Kimberly Hale, of Hopkinsville, is facing charges of possession and tampering with physical evidence.

Two other men in the home were arrested for failure to pay fines.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.