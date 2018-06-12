Puzzle Pieces gets facelift - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Puzzle Pieces gets facelift

Posted by Katie Kapusta, Reporter
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

It may not look very different form the outside, but this weekend Puzzle Pieces got a total makeover on the inside.

Local meat company Kentucky Legend paired with the nonprofit for the first annual "Revitalizing Owensboro" project.

"This project alone and partnering with Kentucky Legend will give back to our organization and so many of our clients for the next 20, 30 years," Amanda Owen, executive director and founder of Puzzle Pieces said.

Owen says she was shocked by the community response.

"All of a sudden the doors opened and tons of people, I felt like we were on like Extreme Home Makeover Puzzle Pieces edition," Owen explains.

Owen says the project includes new flooring throughout, brand new furniture and TVs, as well as new spaces for the clients.

"This used to be my dream," Owen said. "But now I think it's really a community's vision."

Owen says they are partially open Tuesday, but will bring in the rest of the clients on Wednesday. She says she can't wait to see the smiles on their face when they see all the changes.

