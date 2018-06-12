Jefferson Co. judge publicly reprimanded for Facebook post - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Jefferson Co. judge publicly reprimanded for Facebook post

Sandra McLaughlin (Source: WAVE 3 News) Sandra McLaughlin (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Judge Sandra McLaughlin of Jefferson County was publicly reprimanded Tuesday after she posted something on social media the Commonwealth of Kentucky found improper.

The commonwealth of Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission issued the public reprimand, stating that Judge McLaughlin engaged in misconduct in office when she posted a news article on her "Judge Sandra McLaughlin" Facebook page, with the comment "This murder suspect was RELEASED FROM JAIL just hours after killing a man and confessing to police."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Federal judge blocks Indiana voter registration law
JCPS offers free meals with Summer Food Service Program
Jefferson County, Indiana man charged with child molestation

It was concluded the post violated SCR 4.300, "which requires judges to maintain high standards of conduct and uphold the integrity and independence of the Judiciary."

It was noted in the reprimand that Judge McLaughlin full cooperated in the matter.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • FORECAST: FLASH FLOOD WATCH north & west of Louisville

    FORECAST: FLASH FLOOD WATCH north & west of Louisville

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 4:35 PM EDT2018-06-12 20:35:30 GMT
    Isolated downpours will be possible through the early evening hours with an increase in thunderstorm chances mid-to-late evening, as the cluster of storms to our west approaches.Isolated downpours will be possible through the early evening hours with an increase in thunderstorm chances mid-to-late evening, as the cluster of storms to our west approaches.

    Isolated downpours will be possible through the early evening hours with an increase in thunderstorm chances mid-to-late evening, as the cluster of storms to our west approaches. 

    More >>

    Isolated downpours will be possible through the early evening hours with an increase in thunderstorm chances mid-to-late evening, as the cluster of storms to our west approaches. 

    More >>

  • Jail overflow highlights LMPD headquarters problems

    Jail overflow highlights LMPD headquarters problems

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 4:24 PM EDT2018-06-12 20:24:56 GMT
    LMPD headquarters (Source: WAVE 3 News)LMPD headquarters (Source: WAVE 3 News)
    LMPD headquarters (Source: WAVE 3 News)LMPD headquarters (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    Inmates being held in the overflow area of  LMPD caused a mess last week, pushing jumpsuits down toilets, causing sewage backup in the Police Chief's office. The sewage has been cleaned up, and the inmates have been switched out, but the incident  may have highlighted an even bigger mess.

    More >>

    Inmates being held in the overflow area of  LMPD caused a mess last week, pushing jumpsuits down toilets, causing sewage backup in the Police Chief's office. The sewage has been cleaned up, and the inmates have been switched out, but the incident  may have highlighted an even bigger mess.

    More >>

  • Jefferson Co. judge publicly reprimanded for Facebook post

    Jefferson Co. judge publicly reprimanded for Facebook post

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 4:10 PM EDT2018-06-12 20:10:08 GMT
    Sandra McLaughlin (Source: WAVE 3 News)Sandra McLaughlin (Source: WAVE 3 News)
    Sandra McLaughlin (Source: WAVE 3 News)Sandra McLaughlin (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    Judge Sandra McLaughlin of Jefferson County was publicly reprimanded Tuesday after she posted something on social media the Commonwealth of Kentucky found improper.

    More >>

    Judge Sandra McLaughlin of Jefferson County was publicly reprimanded Tuesday after she posted something on social media the Commonwealth of Kentucky found improper.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly