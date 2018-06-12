Jefferson Co. judge publicly reprimanded for Facebook post

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Judge Sandra McLaughlin of Jefferson County was publicly reprimanded Tuesday after she posted something on social media the Commonwealth of Kentucky found improper.

The commonwealth of Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission issued the public reprimand, stating that Judge McLaughlin engaged in misconduct in office when she posted a news article on her "Judge Sandra McLaughlin" Facebook page, with the comment "This murder suspect was RELEASED FROM JAIL just hours after killing a man and confessing to police."

It was concluded the post violated SCR 4.300, "which requires judges to maintain high standards of conduct and uphold the integrity and independence of the Judiciary."

It was noted in the reprimand that Judge McLaughlin full cooperated in the matter.

