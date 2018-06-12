WAVE 3 News Editorial - June 12, 2018: Flag Protocol Feedback

After talking about the protocol to follow when flying the American flag, we got a lot of feedback from viewers. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - You offered plenty of feedback regarding our editorial last week on protocol regarding the American flag.

Jane Will pointed out the flag should never be flown in a tattered or torn state. The U.S. flag should always be intact.

Gary Pyles noted the flag should never be used for any advertising purpose -- or be embroidered, printed, or otherwise impressed on such articles as cushions, napkins, boxes, or anything intended to be discarded after temporary use.

One caller said I should have said "we are welcome to" rather than "should" turn to face the flag and salute when it is being raised or lowered.

And Dick Wilson pointed out it is the law -- U.S. Code 301 -- that when the flag is displayed during a rendition of the national anthem, individuals in uniform should give the military salute at the first note of the anthem, and maintain that position until the last note, and members of the Armed Forces and veterans who are present but not in uniform may do the same, and all other persons present should face the flag and stand at attention with their right hand over the heart, and if they have a hat on, remove it with their right hand and hold it at the left shoulder over the heart.

We appreciate all of your feedback and welcome your suggestions on potential editorials.

