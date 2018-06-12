JUST IN: Employee of Jimmy John's on Broadway tests positive for hep A

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – An employee of the Jimmy Johns Restaurant at 332 W. Broadway has tested positive for hepatitis A, according to the Jefferson County Department of Health.

The department released the information about the infected employee on Tuesday afternoon, along with a precautionary warning for customers.

Officials said anyone who got food at Jimmy Johns from May 31, 2018 to June 6, 2018 could have been exposed to hep A.

These are the symptoms to watch for:

Fatigue

Decreased appetite

Stomach pain

Nausea

Darkened urine

Pale stools

Jaundice

Anyone who has experienced these symptoms should seek medical attention from their primary care provider, walk-in clinics available at retail outlets or a pharmacy with a vaccinating pharmacist.

Hepatitis A is most commonly spread by eating or putting an object in your mouth which was in contact with an infected person's feces. Vigorous hand washing for all hospitality employees is strongly encouraged to stop the spread of disease.

