City Commission holds special called meeting Tuesday

Larry Schaub, 45, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.More >>
Larry Schaub, 45, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.More >>
Levon M. Guinn, 37, was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday morning, according to LMDC.More >>
Levon M. Guinn, 37, was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday morning, according to LMDC.More >>
Prosecutors said Tuesday the idea is new and they don't believe there's programs like it out there, so their model may evolve and change as they learn. But they hope to utilize this in a way that better serves the communities they represent.More >>
Prosecutors said Tuesday the idea is new and they don't believe there's programs like it out there, so their model may evolve and change as they learn. But they hope to utilize this in a way that better serves the communities they represent.More >>
The FBI, DEA, Kentucky State Police, and LMPD have closed multiple locations of the Bluegrass Pain Consultants in Louisville and LaGrange.More >>
The FBI, DEA, Kentucky State Police, and LMPD have closed multiple locations of the Bluegrass Pain Consultants in Louisville and LaGrange.More >>
Inmates being held in the overflow area of LMPD caused a mess last week, pushing jumpsuits down toilets, causing sewage backup in the Police Chief's office. The sewage has been cleaned up, and the inmates have been switched out, but the incident may have highlighted an even bigger mess.More >>
Inmates being held in the overflow area of LMPD caused a mess last week, pushing jumpsuits down toilets, causing sewage backup in the Police Chief's office. The sewage has been cleaned up, and the inmates have been switched out, but the incident may have highlighted an even bigger mess.More >>