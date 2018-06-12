LMDC inmate dies; officials suspect drug use

Levon Guinn was found unresponsive in his jail cell on Tuesday morning. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Officials confirmed an inmate being held in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died Tuesday.

Levon M. Guinn, 37, was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday morning, according to LMDC. Medical staff said they started CPR, and called EMS to take him to Jewish Hospital.

Guinn was pronounced dead at the hospital. Officials said preliminary information points to illicit drug use as a factor in his death.

LMDC said Guinn was allowed medical care release, and had been at a scheduled appointment Monday, June 11. Officials found what they suspect to be powered narcotic drugs in his possession.

Guinn had been in jail since Dec. 4, 2017, when he was arrested for multiple felony drug charges.

As is standard when an inmate dies, the Louisville Metro Police Public Integrity Unit is investigating the circumstances. LMDC Director Mark Bolton also ordered the jail's Professional Standards committee to review the case to make sure policy was followed.

