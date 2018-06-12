Julio Jones misses Falcons' minicamp but has Quinn's support

(AP Photo/David Goldman). In this May 24, 2011 photo, Atlanta Falcons rookie receiver Julio Jones talks to the media before a football workout with teammates in Buford, Ga. The Falcons are being forced to open their mandatory minicamp without Jones, on...

(Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn gestures during the first day of mandatory minicamp, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Flowery Branch, Ga.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore). Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) and wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) talk during an NFL minicamp football practice Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Flowery Branch, Ga.

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) - Julio Jones remains in coach Dan Quinn's good graces even after missing the opening day of the Atlanta Falcons' mandatory minicamp.

Quinn said Tuesday he thought Jones, who missed voluntary offseason workouts, would participate in the minicamp. Quinn says he found out Monday that Jones would skip the minicamp for "business" reasons.

Even so, Quinn says he was not disappointed in Jones because Jones remained in constant communication and explained why his plans changed.

Jones has three years remaining on his five-year, $71.3 million deal with $47 million in guaranteed money but could soon have the deal tweaked. Quinn says the team is "right in the middle" of talks with Jones.

Quinn wouldn't say if Jones will be fined for missing the first day of the three-day minicamp.

___

