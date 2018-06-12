Julio Jones misses Falcons' minicamp but has Quinn's support - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Julio Jones misses Falcons' minicamp but has Quinn's support

(AP Photo/John Bazemore). Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) and wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) talk during an NFL minicamp football practice Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore). Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) and wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) talk during an NFL minicamp football practice Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Flowery Branch, Ga.
(Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn gestures during the first day of mandatory minicamp, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn gestures during the first day of mandatory minicamp, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Flowery Branch, Ga.
(AP Photo/David Goldman). In this May 24, 2011 photo, Atlanta Falcons rookie receiver Julio Jones talks to the media before a football workout with teammates in Buford, Ga. The Falcons are being forced to open their mandatory minicamp without Jones, on... (AP Photo/David Goldman). In this May 24, 2011 photo, Atlanta Falcons rookie receiver Julio Jones talks to the media before a football workout with teammates in Buford, Ga. The Falcons are being forced to open their mandatory minicamp without Jones, on...
(AP Photo/John Bazemore). Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) runs through drills during NFL football minicamp, Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore). Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) runs through drills during NFL football minicamp, Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Flowery Branch, Ga.

By CHARLES ODUM
AP Sports Writer

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) - Julio Jones remains in coach Dan Quinn's good graces even after missing the opening day of the Atlanta Falcons' mandatory minicamp.

Quinn said Tuesday he thought Jones, who missed voluntary offseason workouts, would participate in the minicamp. Quinn says he found out Monday that Jones would skip the minicamp for "business" reasons.

Even so, Quinn says he was not disappointed in Jones because Jones remained in constant communication and explained why his plans changed.

Jones has three years remaining on his five-year, $71.3 million deal with $47 million in guaranteed money but could soon have the deal tweaked. Quinn says the team is "right in the middle" of talks with Jones.

Quinn wouldn't say if Jones will be fined for missing the first day of the three-day minicamp.

___

For more AP NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • APNewsBreak: Border agent shot, wounded on Arizona ranch

    APNewsBreak: Border agent shot, wounded on Arizona ranch

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:21 PM EDT2018-06-12 19:21:37 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-06-12 22:07:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York, file). FILE--In this April 10, 2018, file photo, a Customs and Border Patrol agent patrols the international border near Nogales, Ariz. The U.S. Border Patrol says an agent has been wounded in a shooting in southern Arizona near th...(AP Photo/Matt York, file). FILE--In this April 10, 2018, file photo, a Customs and Border Patrol agent patrols the international border near Nogales, Ariz. The U.S. Border Patrol says an agent has been wounded in a shooting in southern Arizona near th...
    The U.S. Border Patrol says one of its agents has been wounded in a shooting in southern Arizona near the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>
    The U.S. Border Patrol says one of its agents has been wounded in a shooting in southern Arizona near the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>

  • Tesla cuts 9 pct. of workforce in bid to post a profit

    Tesla cuts 9 pct. of workforce in bid to post a profit

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 2:26 PM EDT2018-06-12 18:26:37 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-06-12 22:07:04 GMT
    Electric car maker Tesla Inc. is laying off about 3,600 white-collar workers as it trims costs in an effort to become profitable.More >>
    Electric car maker Tesla Inc. is laying off about 3,600 white-collar workers as it trims costs in an effort to become profitable.More >>

  • Seattle repeals tax on companies after Amazon fights back

    Seattle repeals tax on companies after Amazon fights back

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:36 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:36:09 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-06-12 22:06:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, members of the public look on at a Seattle City Council before the council voted to approve a tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight homelessness in Seattl...(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, members of the public look on at a Seattle City Council before the council voted to approve a tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight homelessness in Seattl...

    Seattle leaders say they plan to repeal a tax on large companies such as Amazon and Starbucks as they face mounting pressure from businesses.

    More >>

    Seattle leaders say they plan to repeal a tax on large companies such as Amazon and Starbucks as they face mounting pressure from businesses.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly