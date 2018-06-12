Louisville baseball, basketball coaches get new contracts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The University of Louisville has sweetened the contracts of its longtime baseball and women's basketball coaches.

The university's athletic board approved bumps in base salary for head baseball coach Dan McDonnell on Tuesday. His contract runs through the next eight years.

Women's basketball coach Jeff Walz had his contract extended through the 2024-25 season. The details of both men's contracts were not disclosed on Tuesday.

Walz was named the Atlantic Coast Conference's coach of the year last season. In 11 seasons, he has led Louisville to three Final Fours.

McDonnell has guided Louisville baseball to four College World Series appearances in 12 seasons and is a two-time National Coach of the Year.

