Kentucky man accused of uploading child porn to internet being held without bond

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Kentucky man faces charges for possessing child pornography and uploading those sexually explicit images to the internet.

Larry Schaub, 45, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

He was busted by an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch launched an investigation into Schaub’s activities after finding he was uploading those kinds of pictures.

Schaub is being held in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections without bond.

He will be arraigned Wednesday morning.

