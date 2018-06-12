Murray-Calloway Co. Fair delays opening after storms move through

The Murray-Calloway County Fair will be closed and reopen on Wednesday, June 13 after some storms moved through. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

The Murray-Calloway County Fair will have a delayed opening.

The fair was set to open on Tuesday, June 12; however, a storm blew over some tents. There was also heavy rain. No one from the public was there yet.

Steven Watkins, the president of the Fair, said they're going to stay closed on Tuesday night, check everything out and open on Wednesday.

The fair will be open June 13 at 6 p.m. If you bring two can goods you will receive $2 off $12 admission.

