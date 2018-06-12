Miguel Cabrera leaves game with biceps injury - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Miguel Cabrera leaves game with biceps injury

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera slides into first after fielding the grounder hit by Minnesota Twins' Logan Morrison (99) for the out during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera slides into first after fielding the grounder hit by Minnesota Twins' Logan Morrison (99) for the out during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Detroit.

By DAVE HOGG
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) - Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera left a game Tuesday night against the Minnesota Twins with a left biceps tendon strain.

Batting in the third inning, Cabrera swung awkwardly at Jake Odorizzi's slider and immediately walked toward the Tigers dugout with his left arm hanging at his side. Niko Goodrum replaced him at the plate and struck out.

Cabrera left Detroit's loss April 29 to the Baltimore Orioles with spasms in his left biceps and missed three games.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

