Shelby County Humane Society investigates possibly hundreds of thousands in missing funds

The board for the Shelby County Humane Society suspended president Mark Smith in April. He later resigned. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SHELBYVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Shelby County Humane Society (SCHS) could be six weeks away from going broke.

An attorney representing the organization said an investigation is underway to find out what happened to possibly hundreds of thousands of dollars.

>> More Shelby County news on wave3.com

"We're going to rely on our auditors, see what they find, and the take it from there," SCHS attorney Gregg Neal said.

"We do see some cash withdrawals we can't explain," Neal said.

When pressed for an amount, Neal said definitely tens of thousands, and possibly hundreds of thousands of dollars, are missing.

While the SCHS conducts its internal investigation, one prominent benefactor recently filed suit against former SCHS President Mark Smith.

Smith resigned in March after the SCHS board suspended him in April.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Boy with terminal brain cancer becomes honorary firefighter

+ FBI, other agencies raid Bluegrass Pain Consultants; clinics closed

+ Sweet Georgia peaches headed to WAVE country

The suit alleges Smith secretly redeemed a Certificate of Deposit valued at $115,000, sold property that belonged to the SCHS and took $250,000 "under false pretenses."

A manager for the Shelbyville bank where Smith provided business development loans said his employment there ended in April. No reason for his departure was given.

Smith told WAVE 3 News he had no comment and was unaware of any questions about Humane Society finances or the lawsuit filed against him.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.