St X is back in the Final Four

With 35 wins and two losses on the year, The St X Baseball team is back in the final four this weekend, a spot they've been familiar with the past few years.

"We post it in the locker room that there were 255 teams this year that began post season play, and now we're down to the final four so they know it's special," said head coach Andy Porta.

Senior Trey Sweeney said, "I mean it is a big accomplishment especially since we started working out in September, just to know all the hard work is paying off it's a great feeling."

"Even from the beginning of the year we always talk about it's a normal around here, not that we are expecting to win every year but we're expecting to be in the conversation," said Senior Evan Burnett.

Even with two state championships under his belt back in 2014 and 2016, head coach Andy Porta says this is the best offensive group of talent he's ever had.

"We get home runs out of the lead off guy, we get home runs out of the cleanup guy, we get home runs out of the nine hole, that's new for us. Normally it's been pitching and defense and let's manufacture runs but this is a very strong offensive unit here," said Porta.

Now the tigers are preparing for Hazard this Friday for a potential rematch with McCracken County in the state championship, the same team that ended their 25 game winning streak.

Sweeney said, "It is tough not to look ahead but our coaches will keep our minds straight."

"We talked about Hazard already and said we don't care if it's a big school or a small school, it comes down to that guy on the mound. We gotta prepare for Hazard like they're the best team in the state," said Porta.

Game time is scheduled for 6m at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington.