Man charged in connection to M Street murder

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man is facing charges police said he admitted being at the scene of a murder.

Glendale Hall, 18, was charged in connection to the May 22 shooting death of Anthony Edwards, 20, in the 400 block of M Street, according to an arrest report.

Hall told police he was there during the murder and said he knew Edwards was going to get robbed.

Hall was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with complicity to murder and robbery.

