Ballet studio owners accused of engaging in sexual acts with student

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A couple who owns a ballet studio is accused of engaging in sexual acts with a juvenile.

The victim was a student and an employee at Fleur-De-Lis Ballet Academy, located at 1860 Mellwood Avenue in Louisville, which is owned by Declan and Ariadne McAuley, according to Oldham County police.

According to an investigation, the McAuleys engaged in sexual acts with the victim at least seven times at their home in Crestwood between Aug. 11, 2017 and Dec. 10, 2017. The couple also had sex in front of the victim.

Declan and Ariadne McAuley were taken into custody Tuesday night and charged with sexual abuse and unlawful transaction with a minor.

Oldham County police are continuing to investigate this case. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at (502) 222-1300.

