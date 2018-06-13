Parents 'sick' with news ballet studio owners charged with child sex crimes involving student

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A couple who owns a ballet studio is accused of engaging in sexual acts with a juvenile.

The victim was a student and an employee at Fleur-De-Lis Ballet Academy, located at 1860 Mellwood Avenue in Louisville. The studio is owned by Declan and Ariadne McAuley, according to Oldham County police.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

According to an investigation, the McAuleys engaged in sexual acts with the victim at least seven times at their home in Crestwood between Aug. 11, 2017 and Dec. 10, 2017. The couple also had sex in front of the victim.

Declan and Ariadne McAuley were taken into custody Tuesday night and charged with sexual abuse and unlawful transaction with a minor.

Just hours before the arrests, 14-year-old dance student Sophia Pascua said she was taking lessons and getting pointers from Ariadne.

"They were very focused on the growth of each individual student and taking the competition part out of dance," Pascua said.

Pascua has been taking lessons at Fleur-De-Lis for two years.

"The whole environment there is just so positive and this doesn't seem to match up with my perception of the place and how I feel when I’m there," she said.

The studio has a great reputation among dancers and their parents. In 2016, the studio arranged for students to dance alongside professionals with the Moscow ballet.

"They're very forward thinking about the vision," Sophia's mom, Melissa, said. "They really want it to be a community and I think that that's really served a lot of kids' needs."

Melissa said that parents trusted the couple.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Prosecutor won't tolerate families being threatened at Big Four

+ Will the show go on after three-alarm fire at Kentucky Center?

+ Grandmother of 2-year-old who disappeared has been charged

"I felt so sick, so sick about what had come out and you start thinking, 'Who was it?' And, 'Was it just one person?' And, 'Could it have been more?' And, 'Oh my gosh has my child been alone...' You know that kind of thing," Melissa said. "Your mind goes there."

Classes at the studio were canceled Wednesday.

The Fleur-De-Lis academy was listed on this summer's Cultural Pass. The Louisville Free Public Library said it's no longer an approved venue.

The McAuley's will be back in court on Wednesday, June 20.

Oldham County police are continuing to investigate this case. Anyone with additional information is asked to call them at (502) 222-1300.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.