Patients at pain clinics left wondering what to do after FBI raid closes offices

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News has gotten several phone calls, emails and messages on social media from patients wondering what they should do since three pain management clinics abruptly closed on Monday after a raid by the FBI and DEA.

Law enforcement officers were in and out of the Bluegrass Pain Consultants offices in Louisville and LaGrange on Monday. The offices are located at 10241 Champion Farms Drive in Louisville, 6400 Dutchmans Parkway, Suite 60 in Louisville and 1009 New Moody Lane in LaGrange.

On Tuesday, patients were still coming in for appointments because they were not aware the offices were closed. A handwritten sign on the door said they would be back open on 6/15/18.

WAVE 3 News has left messages for Bluegrass Pain Consultants and have not heard back.

According to the Bluegrass Pain Consultants website, they offer treatment of chronic and acute pain.

The FBI, DEA, Kentucky State Police and LMPD were at the offices Monday taking in empty boxes and coming out with them full of evidence and taken out in a moving van.

The FBI sent a statement to WAVE 3 News:

"We {FBI} are conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity at multiple locations around Louisville as part of an ongoing investigation. Since it's an ongoing investigation, we do not have further comment. There is no danger to the community."

The FBI said they had no additional information on Wednesday.

Patients who had appointments and needed prescriptions refilled are now trying to figure out what to do. Some say they will try to seek help through their primary care physician.

According to the Bluegrass Pain Consultant's website, Dr. Christopher Nelson is the President/CEO.

