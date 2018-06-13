The Latest: Clever groups for the US Open - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

The Latest: Clever groups for the US Open

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Phil Mickelson hits out of a bunker during a practice round for the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Phil Mickelson hits out of a bunker during a practice round for the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y.
(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, walks along the seventh green during a practice round for the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, walks along the seventh green during a practice round for the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y.
(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, chips onto the seventh green during a practice round for the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, chips onto the seventh green during a practice round for the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y.

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) - The Latest on the U.S. Open, golf's second major championship of the year (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

The USGA has a history of clever groupings for the U.S. Open, and this year was no exception.

Among the more notable ones was Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy. All of them are multiple major champions. All of them are among the most popular in golf. They also are the only three players at Shinnecock Hills who are missing one leg of the career Grand Slam.

One other group is worth noting: Andrew "Beef" Johnston is playing with Daniel Berger. The other member of their trio is Kevin Chappell, who is sponsored by Ruth's Chris.

___

12:10 p.m.

Rory McIlroy has played a lot of golf in June. Nearly all of it was for fun.

He played at National, Friar's Head and Garden City. Although that wasn't exactly designed as preparation for the U.S. Open that begins Thursday at Shinnecock Hills, it can't hurt as McIlroy seeks his second American title. He won it in 2011.

McIlroy said Wednesday that he played 18 out of 19 days, taking off Saturday to recharge his batteries.

He played with friends from the area as he stayed on Long Island. His accommodations for the U.S. Open are close to Shinnecock Hills.

He says, "it's not a bad place to spend a couple of weeks in the summer."

He was particularly impressed by Friar's Head and National, both of which he'd never played. And perhaps picked up some tips on wind and grass conditions.

