Casino breaks ground on site that will anchor it to southern Indiana

HARRISON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Gambling is coming ashore in southern Indiana.

Harrison County and state leaders joined staff from Horseshoe Southern Indiana casino Wednesday as they broke ground on the site of its future land-based casino.

The $85 million project was approved this year by the Indiana Gaming Commission, allowing Horseshoe to transition from its riverboat to a permanent land site.

The casino's general manager, Brad Seigel, said it has been considering a land-based casino operation in Harrison County since lawmakers approved the legislative change in 2015. He added that designers have been building plans over the past year.

"Well, the new building will be exactly where we're standing," Seigel said. "It will be connected to our parking garage and our existing building. And it will encompass 100,000 square feet of gaming, retail, dining and entertainment space."

Construction on the new casino will begin next week. The project is expected to take 18 months to complete.

When it's finished and ready for visitors, Seigel said Horseshoe will look to sell the riverboat.

