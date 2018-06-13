Casino breaks ground on site that will anchor them to southern Indiana

HARRISON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Gambling is coming ashore in southern Indiana.



Harrison County and state leaders joined staff from Horseshoe Southern Indiana casino Wednesday as they broke ground on the site of its future land-based casino.



The $85 million project was approved earlier in the year by the Indiana Gaming Commission, allowing Horseshoe to transition from its riverboat to a permanent land site.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Land, Ho! Horseshoe Southern Indiana to bring casino ashore

+ Horseshoe Casino to undergo $85 million renovation, move operations on land



The casino's general manager, Brad Seigel, said they have been considering a land-based casino operation in Harrison County since lawmakers approved the legislative change in 2015. Since then, Seigel said they've been seriously designing the project over the past year.



"Well, the new building will be exactly where we're standing. It will be connected to our parking garage and our existing building. And it will encompass 100,000 square feet of gaming, retail, dining and entertainment space," Seigel said.



Construction on the new casino will begin next week. The project is expected to take 18 months to complete.



When it's finished and ready for visitors, Seigel said they will look to sell the riverboat.



This story will be updated.



Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.