UPDATE: Fire at Kentucky Center under control, officials investigating cause

The report of the fire came in around 2:07 p.m. on Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The report of the fire came in around 2:07 p.m. on Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
Few details are immediately available, but LMPD officers were called to the 3700 block of Wheatmore Drive at about 4:05 p.m.More >>
Few details are immediately available, but LMPD officers were called to the 3700 block of Wheatmore Drive at about 4:05 p.m.More >>
Any location that picks up a heavy downpour tonight may also experience gusty winds.More >>
Any location that picks up a heavy downpour tonight may also experience gusty winds.More >>
Harrison County and state leaders joined staff from Horseshoe Southern Indiana casino Wednesday as they broke ground on the site of its future land-based casino.More >>
Harrison County and state leaders joined staff from Horseshoe Southern Indiana casino Wednesday as they broke ground on the site of its future land-based casino.More >>
WAVE 3 News has gotten several phone calls, emails and messages on social media from patients wondering what they should do since three pain management clinics abruptly closed on Tuesday after a raid by the FBI and DEA.More >>
WAVE 3 News has gotten several phone calls, emails and messages on social media from patients wondering what they should do since three pain management clinics abruptly closed on Tuesday after a raid by the FBI and DEA.More >>