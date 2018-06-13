UPDATE: Fire at Kentucky Center under control, officials investigating cause

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A 3-alarm fire at the Kentucky Center has been controlled.

The report of the fire came in around 2:05 p.m. on Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.

When officials arrived at the scene in the 500 block of West Main Street, they discovered light smoke showing from the ceiling area where construction work was underway. Contractors were working on a metal roof with insulating material underneath, according to Louisville Fire and Rescue.

The fire was in a confined area between the exterior of the roof and the interior walls and ceiling structure inside the building, according to Chief Greg Frederick of LFR.

The fire was declared a 3-alarm fire, with 65 firefighters and 10 crews stationed inside and outside of the building.

"The biggest concern right now - one is the roof structure is not obviously a level structure, it's got curvature to it," Chief Frederick said. "It's dangerous for our people to be up there, so we're using caution for that."

Chief Frederick also said he was concerned for his crews' health, given the high humidity levels and potential for high exposure to heat. He said emergency services were on scene to help crews stay hydrated.

There were no injuries reported, according to Chief Frederick.

“We train for this, we have drills for this," Eric Spears, Security Director for the Kentucky Center said. "We have a texting app where we can alert all the staff. We send it out by email. They hear the audible alarm going off, and so folks know where to go, they know their assigned locations. Our job after that is just making sure the building is clear and that everybody is out.”

The building was evacuated, per policy, according to officials. The exact extent of the damage is unclear, though Chief Frederick said there will be significant smoke damage to the roof and the interior.

Chief Frederick said there was no "floor" in the area of the fire, so crews were working on scaffolding. Crews were also working with contractors to peel back the layers of the area, some that were combustible.

Fire crews have given the Kentucky Center the all clear to bring in clean-up contractors and are clearing out the surrounding parking garages.

Louisville Fire and Rescue called control on the fire around 5 p.m. Wednesday. The cause of the fire is under investigation and arson investigators were on scene as standard procedure.

There were no events scheduled at the Kentucky Center for Wednesday. The next one is "Newsies," scheduled for the Whitney Hall Stage on June 22. Click here for the Kentucky Center's calendar of events.

Also, the venue tweeted at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday that online sales continue as normal, but "our ticketing phone line is down."

Attention: The Kentucky Center Box Office and Building will closed until further notice. Online sales continue but our ticketing phone line is down. pic.twitter.com/I7AQWTCshY — The Kentucky Center (@KyCtrArts) June 13, 2018

