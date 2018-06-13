Fire reported at Kentucky Center for the Arts, Main Street blocked

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A fire has been reported at the Kentucky Center for the Arts.

The report of the fire came in around 2:07 p.m. on Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.

When officials arrived on scene to the 500 block of West Main Street, they discovered light smoke showing from the ceiling area where construction work was underway.

The building was evacuated, per policy, according to officials. It is unclear what damage was done. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Main Street has been blocked due to fire equipment. There are no events scheduled at the Kentucky Center for Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

