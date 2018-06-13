Prosecutor won't tolerate families being threatened at Big Four

Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said he'll seek jail time for the teens to keep the playground safe for families. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Saturday night, police said families at the Big Four Station park were threatened by a group of teens. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - There have been several incidents around the Big Four Bridge that required a Louisville police presence. Now, an incident on the Indiana side of the bridge has the prosecutor there taking a tough stance.

Ten people from Louisville were arrested Saturday night in Jeffersonville after trying to "take over" the playground at Big Four Station.

Natalie Weber was at the park Wednesday with her family.

"We've enjoyed this park and the surrounding areas and made a lot of good memories," she said.

Making good memories is what families do at public playgrounds like the one at the base of the Big Four Bridge in Jeffersonville. But police said just after 8 p.m. Saturday, some families with young children got some not so nice memories.

"Many officers from the Jeffersonville Police Department did respond," Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said.

Mull is talking about the second time police were called after Tajuan Burton, 18, and nine juveniles allegedly tried to take over the playground, telling families to get out.

Police said they asked the teens to calm down so everyone could enjoy the park together. Minutes later, police were back, as the teens were threatening to hurt the families they believed had called police on them.

"There was an infant present," Mull said. "There was a lot fear on the part of members of the public who had just come out on a summer night to use the park."

All 10 teens were arrested. Burton is charged with two counts of disorderly conduct, and delinquency petitions are filed on all nine juveniles.

The crimes are misdemeanor offenses, but Mull -- well aware of other violent incidents in the past around the Big Four Bridge -- will seek some jail time.

"It's simply not going to be tolerated," he said. "These parks have to be safe for families and people of Clark County or Louisville to feel safe walking across that bridge, going to the parks and facilities that the taxpayers have spent so much money constructing."

Weber liked Mull's tough stance.

"I think that sends a very firm message to families that this is a safe place to go and enjoy time with your family," she said.

Mull added, because the teens are from Louisville, the incident is a good example of why the new Kentucky Indiana Prosecutors Association was created. He said authorities can combine resources on people who live on one side of the Louisville-Southern Indiana area, and commit crimes on the other side.

