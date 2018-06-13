1 person found shot on Wheatmore Drive

The shooting was reported around 4:05 p.m. on Wednesday. (Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are responding to a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Few details are immediately available, but LMPD officers were called to the 3700 block of Wheatmore Drive at about 4:05 p.m.

One person was shot, but that person's condition wasn't known.

A WAVE 3 News crew found the actual shooting scene to be in the middle of Manslick Road and March Boulevard.

Information about suspects or motives also was unavailable.

