Ky. wildlife officials: Stop feeding bread to ducks and geese

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is warning residents not to feed bread or crackers to geese and ducks.

A recent photo posted by the department, which has several thousand shares on Facebook, features a photo of a goose with unnatural-looking wings. According to the post, the pictured goose suffers from Angel Wing Syndrome.

This syndrome is caused by a nutritional deficiency in vitamins and minerals combined with a high level of carbohydrates and sugars, according to NatureMuseum.org.

The post reads:

DONT FEED BREAD OR CRACKERS TO GEESE & DUCKS! It causes “Angel Wing” syndrome—deformed wing growth...

Affected birds are flightless and cannot defend against predators.

Thanks for your help!

If you still want to head down to your local pond and feed waterfowl, maybe try thawing a bag of frozen peas instead of grabbing a loaf of bread's leftover end slices.

